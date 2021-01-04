REPORT: Drew Brees Is Expected To Retire After The Season

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is expected to retire at the end of the season.

According to Adam Schefter, “most people believe” Brees will hang up his cleats at the end of the season. He will likely go into broadcasting for NBC once his NFL playing days are over. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Most people believe this will be the final season for Drew Brees in New Orleans and the NFL, per @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/WaZL4ob6pj — ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2021

If this is finally the end of the road for Brees, then it’s been a hell of a ride for the New Orleans Saints superstar.

He’s done more than enough to punch his ticket to the hall of fame, and there’s no doubt about that at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Orleans Saints (@saints)

Brees has been one of the most prolific passers in the history of the NFL, has a Super Bowl ring and has been a star since entering the league.

Now, he’s reportedly on his final run with the Saints. If he’s going to go out, then he might as well leave it all out on the field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Orleans Saints (@saints)

Best of luck to Brees in the future if he decides to hang it up. The dude is the definition of a living legend.