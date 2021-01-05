Georgia Quarterback JT Daniels Hints That He Will Return For The 2021 Season

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels appears to be returning for the 2021 college football season.

Daniels posted two Instagram photos Monday afternoon of himself in his uniform, and captioned the post, “To be continued … #GoDawgs.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can give the post a look below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JT Daniels (@jtdaniels)

While it’s certainly cryptic, I’m not sure how you could interpret it any other way than he’s returning for another season of college ball.

Daniels just completed his redshirt sophomore season, which means he’s eligible for the NFL draft.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JT Daniels (@jtdaniels)

However, his sample size is relatively small. Another year in Athens could be a huge boost to his NFL stock, especially if things go well.

So, all things considered, returning for another year of college ball with the Bulldogs seems like the obvious choice to make.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JT Daniels (@jtdaniels)

If you’re a fan of the Bulldogs, you have to love Daniels coming back. It’s been a long time since Georgia rolled with an elite passer, and they now appear to have one.