STUDY: Going To Therapy Is The Most Popular New Year’s Resolution

A ton of people want to get some therapy in 2021.

According to data compiled from Google Trends by Zippia, getting therapy is the most popular New Year’s resolution in 12 states. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The second most popular New Year’s resolution? Losing weight, which leads the list in eight states.

Yeah, I would say these results seem accurate. After the hell on Earth that was 2020, it makes a ton of sense that people would need a bit of therapy.

I’m not judging any of you at all who are in that boat. We all deal with the pandemic in our own ways. Some of us drink! Some of us need therapy! Different strokes for different folks.

My favorite part about this study is the fact that Wisconsin wants to just take a vacation. My people need more vacation time.

In 2020, we lost our March Madness title run, our football season was a disaster and coronavirus hammered the state.

If there is any state in the country that needs a like rest and relaxation, it’s the good people of Wisconsin.

Let us know in the comments what your resolution for 2020 is!