Chargers Players Praise Coach Anthony Lynn In Video Shared By Team After His Firing

Chargers players praise coach Anthony Lynn in a video posted Tuesday by the team a day after he was fired.

“Thank you, coach,” the Los Angeles team wrote on Twitter, along with a video of players calling their former coach a “leader” and “great man.” Lynn was let go the previous day following four seasons with the team as the Chargers finished the 2020 season with a 7-9 record and under .500 for a second year in a row. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

WATCH:

“He was a leader,” Chargers star QB Justin Herbert said in the one-minute-plus clip that includes footage ranging from games to snaps from behind the scenes. (RELATED: Chargers’ Rookie Justin Herbert Had It All Planned Out When He Was Nine)

“He pushed me everyday,” he added about his coach. “Felt like I became a better football player because of him.”

“Great man, great human being,” Los Angeles player Derwin James added.

Another player praised Lynn for doing “so much in the community,” calling him “incredible.”

“I think that’s something to be inspired by and to try and continue as we move forward,” the Chargers player shared.

At the end of the clip, viewers can see a locker room chat with the team’s former coach as he talked about how he has asked God for the words to inspire his players. But it is those players who he said inspire him, as well as the “rest of the coaches on the staff.”