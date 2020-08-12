Chargers’ Coach Anthony Lynn Becomes Third NFL Coach To Test Positive For COVID-19

Chargers’ head coach Anthony Lynn has revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 during the offseason, becoming the third NFL coach to have the coronavirus.

“This year is not like any year we’ve ever had in the NFL,” Lynn shared during HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks: Los Angeles:’ docuseries, per Reuters in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I can’t promise you you’re not going to get infected,” he added. “I got infected.” (RELATED: Chargers’ Rookie Justin Herbert Had It All Planned Out When He Was Nine)

Anthony Lynn reveals on Hard Knocks he has had COVID-19 https://t.co/afTL4mN5rv — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 12, 2020

Lynn, who explained that he had a slight cough and some body aches, said he decided to get tested after watching a golf tournament where one of the competitors had to withdraw after testing positive and said their symptoms were similar.

“If I hadn’t been watching that golf event and saw that golfer complain about back aches and soreness, I never would’ve gotten tested,” Anthony shared..

“I never even would have known it and probably got other people infected,” the Chargers‘ coach added, per the Chicago Tribune.

“The first thing, you feel a little bit like an outcast,” he added, of the emotional toll of the virus. “That was probably harder for me than the sickness.”

Lynn continued, “I was feeling like, ‘I can’t go here or I’m going to infect this person.’ When you’re used to fixing the problem, now I’m the problem.”

As noted in the piece, Lynn joins NFL head coaches Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints and Doug Pederson of Philadelphia Eagles to test positive for the coronavirus.