REPORT: Vice President At Columbia University Marcelo Velez Charged With Sexual Assault

A vice president at Columbia University was reportedly charged with aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault by contact.

Marcelo Velez, 56, was arrested Monday, authorities said, according to the New York Post. Velez was also reportedly charged with endangering the welfare of a child, the outlet reported.

Velez allegedly engaged in sexual acts with a child under the age of 13 at his home Sunday, NBC New York reported. Woodcliff Lake police were notified of the alleged acts performed by Velez and arrested him, according to the New York Post.

The relationship between the child under 13 and Velez is unclear.

“We have placed Mr. Velez on administrative leave and will cooperate fully with law enforcement officials investigating this matter,” a university spokesperson said in a statement to NBC New York.

Velez works as the Vice President of the Manhattanville Development. He serves as the “point person on all aspects of development, design and construction of the University’s 6.8 million sq. foot Manhattanville in West Harlem campus expansion,” the university’s website said. He has worked with the university since 1995.