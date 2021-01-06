Busch Beer Will Knock $1 Off Its Beers For Every Inch Of Snow That Falls In Certain States

Busch beer has promised to take a $1 off its beers for every inch of snow that falls in 32 states and Washington, D.C.

“As the snow falls, so does the price of Busch,” the beer company tweeted. The post was noted by Fox News in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s right, #BuschSnowDay is back!” the company added. “For every inch of snow that adds up in your area, we’re taking $1 off your Busch (up to $15). Learn more at http://busch.com/snowday.” (RELATED: Virginia Brewery Offers $20K A Year For Gig Hiking And Drinking Beer)

A second tweet clarified that the deal applied to snowfall in the following states:

“Valid States: AK, CO, CT, DE, DC, IA, ID, IL, KS, KY, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MT, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SD, TN, VT, WI, and WY,” Busch tweeted.

Along with the tweet, was a link to the website where beer drinkers can see a running total of how much snow has fallen in their state based off the snowfall in one of its cities and how to get that rebate.

According to the report:

There is a limit to the size of the discount, so don’t expect totally free beer. Busch is offering a rebate of up to $15 on a 30-pack of Busch or Busch Light, or a $12 rebate for a 24-pack.

The Snow Day promotion will track the snow that falls in participating states between January 4 and March 28. The deadline to submit those beer rebates is April 11.