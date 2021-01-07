REPORT: Dr. Dre To Pay Estranged Wife Nicole Young $2 Million In Spousal Support Amid Recovery From Brain Aneurysm

Rapper Dr. Dre will reportedly pay his estranged wife Nicole Young $2 million in spousal support as he recovers from a brain aneurysm.

Dr. Dre and Young agreed the money should be used for her living expenses for the next few months, according to legal documents obtained and published Wednesday by The Blast. The amount will reportedly be advanced to Young by Monday. She will be responsible for paying her security fees until the couple can appear in court again.

REPORT: Dr. Dre agrees to pay wife $2 million in temporary spousal supporthttps://t.co/9Pch25gH8S — XXL Magazine (@XXL) January 7, 2021

The court date has been moved to April to give Dr. Dre time to recover from his brain aneurysm, the outlet reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Dr. Dre In ICU After Suffering Brain Aneurysm)

Young first requested spousal support from Dr. Dre after she claimed he forced her into signing a prenuptial agreement, according to Page Six.

Dr. Dre was hospitalized Monday after suffering a brain aneurysm, TMZ first reported. He is currently recovering.

Dr. Dre gave an update on his recovery on Instagram.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes,” Dr. Dre wrote on Instagram. “I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”