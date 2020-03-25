Dr. Dre’s Album ‘The Chronic’ And Whitney Houston’s Single ‘I Will Always Love You’ To Enter The Library Of Congress

Dr. Dre’s album “The Chronic” and Whitney Houston’s song “I Will Always Love You” will both be put in the Library of Congress.

According to a release from the Library of Congress, the legendary rap album and iconic single will be preserved forever in the institution.

The release stated that Dr. Dre’s album “is considered one of the most important and influential albums of the 1990s and is regarded by many fans and peers to be the most well-produced hip-hop album of all time.”

As for Houston, the release stated, “Her powerful, passionate performance drove her rendition to the top of the charts. The recording would eventually become Houston’s signature song and sell upwards of 20 million copies.”

I think it’s safe to say it’s a huge day for music. “The Chronic” will forever be known as one of the greatest rap albums ever recorded.

It catapulted Dr. Dre to a level of fame few performers could ever dream of reaching, and it’s turned him into a global brand.

“I Will Always Love You” is without a doubt one of the most beautiful songs ever recorded. I don’t care what genre you before, that song bangs for everybody when it comes on.

Houston hit a home run with that single, and you’re lying to yourself if you don’t agree.

Overall, I couldn’t agree more with both of these music selections for the Library of Congress. Houston and Dre both earned their places among the most historic elements in the history of music.