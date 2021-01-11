REPORT: FBI Says Armed Protests Planned In All 50 State Capitols Before Biden’s Inauguration

The Federal Bureau of Investigation released an internal bulletin, claiming armed protests are being planned in all 50 U.S. state capitols, including Washington D.C., before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to ABC reporter Aaron Katersky.

“Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20 January,” the FBI bulletin reads, Katersky tweeted Monday.

The bulletin also notes an unidentified group is calling on protesters to storm “state, local, and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings in the event” Congress removes President Donald Trump before Inauguration Day, Katersky reports.

The National Guard released a statement Monday saying it will increase the number of troops in D.C. by at least 10,000 prior to Biden’s inauguration next week, according to the Associated Press.

Local and state law enforcement have also been warned by the FBI about potential threats of violence from right-wing extremists, set to occur later this month, according to a document obtained by Yahoo News on Monday.

The Capitol riot in D.C. last week started after a mob of Trump supporters rushed the Capitol Building, breaking through security barriers, entering the Rotunda and Senate Chambers, in an attempt to stop the congressional certification for Biden’s electoral victory.

Five individuals died due to the riot, including Ashli Babbit, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran, who was shot by law enforcement. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick also reportedly died after being injured “while physically engaging with protesters.” (RELATED: DC Police Chief: Capitol Riot ‘Was Scarier’ For Officers Than Their Service In Iraq)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Democrats Sunday that an impeachment vote would move forward unless Vice President Mike Pence tries to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump, CNN reported. House Democrats officially introduced a resolution Monday that charges Trump with one article of “incite of insurrection.”