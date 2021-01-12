Cuomo Changes Course On Vaccines, Allows 65 Year-Olds To Be Vaccinated

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that all New Yorkers over the age of 65 would be immediately eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Cuomo announced the move on Twitter, telling constituents to be patient since the state does not have enough “vaccine supply from the federal gov.”

NEW: New Yorkers age 65+ are now eligible for the COVID vaccine — effective immediately. Check your eligibility and find vaccination locations near you. I urge patience as unfortunately there are far more eligible NYers than there is vaccine supply from the federal gov. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 12, 2021

The move comes one day after Cuomo announced that Phase 1B groups, such as 75 year-olds, teachers, and grocery store workers, were now eligible to receive the vaccine.

Starting yesterday, New Yorkers in Phase 1b groups are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. See if you’re eligible and find vaccination locations near you:https://t.co/yVyJY042Pd pic.twitter.com/oa3BVKvqbK — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 12, 2021

The switch in protocol comes just four days after Cuomo signed a letter directed to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar asking him to release more vaccine doses. However, New York health care providers have had to throw out doses or face fines and confiscations for not following Cuomo’s strict vaccination rules. (RELATED: REPORT: Hundreds Of Doses Of Coronavirus Vaccine Were Thrown Away Due To Strict Rules, Mistakes)

Cuomo has feuded with New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio over New York City’s vaccination rules. De Blasio called Cuomo’s plan to fine hospitals $100,000 for vaccinating individuals who are not listed by the state as in the highest priority group “pure arrogance.”