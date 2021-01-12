Herd Of Elk Running Along Beach Captured In Wild Video

A herd of elk were caught on camera running along an Oregon coastline Sunday.

Chris Goodell, of Oregon, filmed the elk running from a wave during high tide on Cannon Beach, according to local outlet KPIC.

“What the heck,” the man recording the video can be heard saying.

WATCH:

“Never seen anything like that!” Onlookers couldn’t believe their eyes as a herd of elk came running through the waves along the Oregon coast, steering clear of high tide. https://t.co/KIrzQPNURx pic.twitter.com/IRtpbgOygp — ABC News (@ABC) January 12, 2021

Cannon Beach is experiencing exceptionally high tides, referred to as the King Tides, according to the outlet. A Seattle man told the outlet that the owner of the hotel he was staying at said he’d never seen anything like this before, according to KPIC. The tides are reportedly the highest they’ve been since 1967, the hotel owner said, KPIC reported. (RELATED: Elk Attacks Colorado Man Playing Round Of Golf, Rips Kidney To Shreds)

The high tides are supposed to last through Jan. 13, according to the outlet.

I really hope these elk are okay. They are such beautiful animals and this must have been so cool to witness firsthand. Water is dangerous for them though, so I hope they managed to find a safe place to wait the tide out.