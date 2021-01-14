More Conference Games In College Football Might Be Here To Stay

Expanded conference schedules in college football might be the new normal going forward.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, several conferences played games only against league opponents during the 2020. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It was awesome, and fans loved it. Instead of beating up on directional schools, every game was against a solid team.

Now, it sounds like expanded conferences schedules are here to stay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

An unnamed P5 athletic director told Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, “Playing more conferences games is suddenly a viable option. Playing more Power Five games is going to be the goal of every Power Five league in the country. We need to play more Power Five games [to keep the] fans.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Below is a live look at the idea we’re never going back to schedules stacked with cupcakes.

If there was one positive to come out of the football season during the coronavirus pandemic, it was the fact so many teams played conference games.

Look, football fans don’t want to watch top 25 teams beat up on directional schools most people don’t even know exist.

We want to watch SEC and B1G squads beat up on each other. We want every single game to matter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

The format going forward for every P5 conference should be simple. Teams should play 10 conference games and two non-conference games.

That allows one cupcake and one great opponent in the non-conference openings. The rest of the games are against league teams.

Fans would eat it up, the stakes would be higher and everyone would love it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

Let us know what you think in the comments.