Julia Letlow, Wife Of Rep. Elect Luke Letlow, To Run For Late Husband’s Congressional Seat

Julia Letlow is reportedly gearing up for a Congressional campaign to fill her late husband Rep.-elect Luke Letlow’s seat after he passed away Dec. 29.

Luke Letlow was elected to represent the 5th Congressional District of Louisiana during the November 2020 elections but passed away Dec. 29 from Covid-19, The Hill reports. (RELATED: Republican Representative-Elect Luke Letlow Dies Of COVID-19)

Widow of Louisiana Rep.-elect Luke Letlow to run for his vacant seat https://t.co/XpQ8E25V95 pic.twitter.com/nKiZRHsQXX — The Hill (@thehill) January 14, 2021

“My motivation is the passion Luke and I both shared: to better this region that we called home and to leave it a better place for our children and future generations,” Julia Letlow reportedly said in a statement.

The special election to fill Luke Letlow’s seat has been set for March 20 by Democratic Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

“I am running to continue the mission Luke started — to stand up for our Christian values, to fight for our rural agricultural communities and to deliver real results to move our state forward,” Julia Letlow said, according to The Hill.

Democrat Sandra Christophe and Republican Allen Guillory reportedly intend to run in the special election.

The qualifying period for candidates wishing to run in the March 20 special election is Jan. 20-22 according to the Louisiana Secretary of State.