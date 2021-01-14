Watch Tom Holland In The Trailer For ‘Cherry’

The full trailer for “Cherry” dropped Thursday, and it looks awesome.

The plot of the highly-anticipated film with Tom Holland, according to IMDB, is, “An Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

If the trailer is an indication of things to come, then “Cherry” is going to be absurdly dark. Give it a watch below.

I honestly can’t wait for this movie to come out, which will happen on Apple TV+. It looks so damn good. It looks like it’s going to be an incredibly dark and sinister dive into PTSD.

You don’t even have to say anymore. I’m all the way in!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

Plus, Tom Holland is truly an exceptional talent when it comes to acting. There’s no doubt at all that he’s one of the best in the business.

Whenever he’s on screen, he steals the show. Now, he’s going to play a veteran struggling with demons and addiction.

How could you ever miss this movie!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

You can catch “Cherry” March 12 on Apple TV+!