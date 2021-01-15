Shaq Rips James Harden After The NBA Star Is Traded To The Nets

Shaquille O’Neal didn’t hold back Thursday night with his feelings on Brooklyn Nets star James Harden.

Harden was recently traded from the Houston Rockets to the Nets, and it was one of the biggest trades in recent NBA memory. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Shaq isn’t impressed with Harden and he let that be known Thursday night.

Shaq said the following while on TNT:

When you say you gave the city your all, that ain’t true…You asked for Dwight Howard. We gave him to you. Didn’t work. You asked for Chris Paul. We gave him to you. You asked for some shooters. We gave it to you. You asked for Westbrook, your homeboy from little league. We gave him to you. It didn’t work out. And when you say ‘I gave you everything,’ I say no you didn’t because the last five games when it comes to elimination, you’re 1-4, shooting 41%, 24% from three, 32 assists and 27 turnovers.

You can watch and listen to his full comments below. They’re outstanding.

This right here is why Shaq is the absolute man. He’s not getting spun up, yelling, shouting or going over the top.

He’s just spitting straight facts in a calm matter and there’s no way you can argue with them. He’s not impressed with Harden and he let it be known!

All I can say is that Harden better hope like hell he wins with the Nets after all the drama he caused on his way out the door in Houston.

If he doesn’t, then he’s going to get torn to shreds by the media. It will be absolutely brutal.

Props to Shaq for keeping it real and giving fans his honest assessment. That’s exactly what we want to see.