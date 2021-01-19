Editorial

The NFL Combine Won’t Happen In 2021

The NFL combine won’t happen in 2021.

According to Adam Schefter, a memo was sent around the league Monday announcing that the event won’t happen as planned in Indianapolis. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Instead, all scouting will take place at individual pro days on players’ respective campuses. You can read the full statement below.

Another day in the world of sports, and we get more bad news thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s not surprising, but it’s still not fun.

It’s borderline impossible to see a situation where the NFL invites hundreds and hundreds of people from all over the country to Indy.

That seems like you’re just asking for a problem.

So, teams will now fly to individual college campuses and scout at pro days. It’s going to be a bit of a hassle, but there really aren’t any other options on the table.

Now, the hardcore NFL nerds, myself included, will have to start watching pro days instead of the combine. I’m here for it. I’m definitely here for it. Welcome to life as a sports fan during a global pandemic!