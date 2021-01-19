The NFL combine won’t happen in 2021.

According to Adam Schefter, a memo was sent around the league Monday announcing that the event won't happen as planned in Indianapolis.

Instead, all scouting will take place at individual pro days on players’ respective campuses. You can read the full statement below.

A copy of the memo sent to NFL teams today that means the traditional Indianapolis scouting combine is off this year and there will be no in-person workouts. pic.twitter.com/yrvsqlljN5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2021

Another day in the world of sports, and we get more bad news thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s not surprising, but it’s still not fun.

It’s borderline impossible to see a situation where the NFL invites hundreds and hundreds of people from all over the country to Indy.

That seems like you’re just asking for a problem.

The NFL just informed clubs the 2021 scouting combine officially is changing formats, per source. No in-person workouts (pro days on campus instead), all virtual interviews and psychological testing, limited in-person medical exams (likely in early April) … a whole new world. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 18, 2021

So, teams will now fly to individual college campuses and scout at pro days. It’s going to be a bit of a hassle, but there really aren’t any other options on the table.

The 2021 NFL Combine will be changing formats this year. There will be no in-person workouts in Indianapolis – instead colleges will hold pro days on campus. https://t.co/cSa2NWBMIp pic.twitter.com/LZkKVpgXKS — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) January 19, 2021

Now, the hardcore NFL nerds, myself included, will have to start watching pro days instead of the combine. I’m here for it. I’m definitely here for it. Welcome to life as a sports fan during a global pandemic!