Will There Be A Season 2 Of ‘Tehran’ On Apple TV+?

Will there be a second season of “Tehran” on Apple TV+?

I finished the first season of the hit spy thriller late Monday, and I absolutely loved it. In fact, in terms of spy shows, it’s one of the better ones that I’ve seen in a long time. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Naturally, I had to hop onto Google and find out whether or not we were likely to get a second season. The good news is that it appears it’s already a done deal.

According to Variety, Paper Entertainment CEO Julien Leroux said in late 2020, “I can say that we are working on the second season. It’s not been officially green lit, but we are working on it, so hopefully we’ll have some good news by the end of the year.”

This is music to my ears. I can’t wait to see what we get in the second season of “Tehran.” The first season ended with a hell of a cliffhanger.

Just when the audience thought we had the situation figured out, a massive bomb was dropped on all of us!

The season one finale was truly a work of art and it left fans everywhere craving for more.

Now, when would a second season arrive? Seeing as how it wasn’t even officially green lit as of late 2020, I can’t see it arriving prior to early 2022.

I could be wrong, but these things take some serious time.

If you haven’t watched “Tehran,” I suggest firing it up immediately. It’s outstanding.