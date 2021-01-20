Chelsea Handler Goes Topless To Celebrate Joe Biden Officially Becoming President

Comedian Chelsea Handler went topless Wednesday to celebrate Joe Biden formally becoming the president of the United States.

Handler shared the moment on her Twitter page. The comedian unzipped her jacket, unbuttoned her shirt and lifted up her bra in order to share her boobs to the whole world.

Happy birthday, America. Today is the day we make the promise and commitment to do better than our best. We are strong, we said no to corruption, and we said yes to justice, love, and righteousness. Have a great fucking day. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 20, 2021

“Today is a day to celebrate,” she captioned the video.

You can see her post in its entirety here.

This isn’t the first time Handler has shown her tits on the internet. On election day, Handler encouraged people to get out and vote by going topless on Instagram. (RELATED: Chelsea Handler Goes Topless To Sharing Voting PSA On Election Day)

“PSA: Democracy means that every vote is counted! If you see something that doesn’t look right at the polls, or need help voting, call the nonpartisan Election Protection Hotline: (866) 687-8683,” Handler captioned the post at the time.

You can see that post here.

Handler’s last post had the comments turned off, but this one on Twitter and Instagram allows people to respond. I wonder what the change in heart stems from.

This seems to be widely accepted from everyone, maybe because Handler is pretty. She has a really nice body, although Gov. Andrew Cuomo didn’t seem to be willing to go on a date with her.