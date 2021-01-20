Rep. Dan Crenshaw Rips Into President Biden’s Agenda On First Day In Office

President Joe Biden’s agenda for his first day in office which includes actions such as rejoining the Paris Agreement and stopping construction on the border wall has already received some criticism from Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw.

NBC tweeted the list of actions that President Biden was planning to take during his first day in the White House ranging from rejoining the Paris Agreement, taking away the permit for the Keystone Pipeline, and stopping construction on the wall on the border.

Biden Day 1 planned actions: • Rejoin Paris Agreement

• Repeal Trump travel ban

• Halt border wall construction

• Mask mandate

• Extend eviction freeze

• Unveil immigration plan

• Extend student loan pause

• Revoke permit for Keystone XL pipelinehttps://t.co/0AHWNtQAMT — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) January 20, 2021

The “planned actions” received criticism from Crenshaw who said they were helping everyone from “illegal immigrants” to “diplomats” rather than the working class and small businesses in America. (RELATED: ‘I Will Be A President For All Americans’: President Joe Biden Pledges Unity In Inaugural Address)

Who this agenda helps: Paris Agreement -> China, European diplomats Cancel Keystone -> Russian oligarchs No wall -> illegal immigrants Working class American priorities, small businesses reopening and recovering….nowhere to be found. https://t.co/XNNYXdgFxN — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 20, 2021

Biden‘s said during his inaugural speech that he wanted to “be a president for all Americans,” and to bring unity to the country during a time with so much political division.

“My whole soul is in this: bringing America together. Uniting our people. Uniting our nation,” Biden says in his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 46th U.S. president #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/no3XzaEXJX — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) January 20, 2021

The start of Biden’s presidency comes amidst high unemployment rates due to a global pandemic, heightened political division, and an impending second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump following the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6.