Rep. Dan Crenshaw Rips Into President Biden’s Agenda On First Day In Office

Joe Biden's Inauguration As 46th President Of The U.S. Is Celebrated With Parade In Washington, D.C.

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Elizabeth Louise Contributor
President Joe Biden’s agenda for his first day in office which includes actions such as rejoining the Paris Agreement and stopping construction on the border wall has already received some criticism from Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw.

NBC tweeted the list of actions that President Biden was planning to take during his first day in the White House ranging from rejoining the Paris Agreement, taking away the permit for the Keystone Pipeline, and stopping construction on the wall on the border.

The “planned actions” received criticism from Crenshaw who said they were helping everyone from “illegal immigrants” to “diplomats” rather than the working class and small businesses in America. (RELATED: ‘I Will Be A President For All Americans’: President Joe Biden Pledges Unity In Inaugural Address)

Biden‘s said during his inaugural speech that he wanted to “be a president for all Americans,” and to bring unity to the country during a time with so much political division.

The start of Biden’s presidency comes amidst high unemployment rates due to a global pandemic, heightened political division, and an impending second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump following the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6.