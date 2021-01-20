Todd Gurley And Johnny Manziel Joke About Being Paid While Playing College Football

Todd Gurley and Johnny Manziel recently had some jokes about taking money while in college.

Dan Patrick dropped an incredible report Tuesday about how Tennessee recruits were being handed McDonald’s bags full of cash. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Source: Tennessee #Vols got sloppy with recruiting. They were handing recruits cash in McDonald’s bags when they visited campus. Also a name to look out for to fill the Head Coaching vacancy: Jason Witten pic.twitter.com/HKDd02rldz — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) January 19, 2021

Naturally, that led to some comedy. In response to a tweet from Mike Davis about not being paid, Todd Gurley tweeted, “Should’ve sign some memorabilia.”

The Texas A&M Heisman winner simply responded to Gurley with, “Facts.”

Should’ve sign some memorabilia ???? https://t.co/E6yuNuKWCA — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) January 19, 2021

Facts — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 20, 2021

Gurley was suspended while at Georgia for an autograph scandal, and Manziel was also investigated. In November of 2020, he admitted to taking money while playing for the Aggies.

Seven years after I was investigating Johnny Manziel for getting paid to sign autographs while still in school, Johnny Manziel admits in interview he got paid while in school. Promises to go into more detail later. (Warning on language…) pic.twitter.com/RZubZAyt44 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 2, 2020

These tweets from Gurley and Manziel really just go to show how little people care about players getting paid under the table at this point.

Ten years ago, former college stars claiming to have been paid would have resulted in outrage from fans and almost certainly an NCAA investigation.

Now, it doesn’t even move the needle.

Hell, in another 10 years, we might see boosters handing out money on the sidelines. I wouldn’t rule anything out at this point.

The old days of the NCAA and players not making a penny are rapidly disappearing.

