Todd Gurley And Johnny Manziel Joke About Being Paid While Playing College Football

Rice v Texas A&amp;M

(Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Todd Gurley and Johnny Manziel recently had some jokes about taking money while in college.

Dan Patrick dropped an incredible report Tuesday about how Tennessee recruits were being handed McDonald’s bags full of cash. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Naturally, that led to some comedy. In response to a tweet from Mike Davis about not being paid, Todd Gurley tweeted, “Should’ve sign some memorabilia.”

The Texas A&M Heisman winner simply responded to Gurley with, “Facts.”

Gurley was suspended while at Georgia for an autograph scandal, and Manziel was also investigated. In November of 2020, he admitted to taking money while playing for the Aggies.

These tweets from Gurley and Manziel really just go to show how little people care about players getting paid under the table at this point.

Ten years ago, former college stars claiming to have been paid would have resulted in outrage from fans and almost certainly an NCAA investigation.

Now, it doesn’t even move the needle.

 

Hell, in another 10 years, we might see boosters handing out money on the sidelines. I wouldn’t rule anything out at this point.

The old days of the NCAA and players not making a penny are rapidly disappearing.

Let us know in the comments what you think about players getting paid!