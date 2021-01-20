CNN Panel Says Trump Defiled The White House, Engaged In A ‘Sore Loser Send Off’

A CNN panel criticized the nature of President Donald Trump’s departure from Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, calling it a “sore loser send-off.” They also lamented his time in the presidency, describing it as a “heartbreaking” defiling of the White House.

During CNN’s special coverage of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, host Anderson Cooper noted to political commentator Van Jones that it was going to be a “big adjustment” not having Trump’s name constantly in their heads once he is out of office.

“Right now, you have, I don’t know, 10 million, 20 million, 30 million people holding their breath. Just holding their breath looking at this. And I think when that sigh of relief comes out, it’s going to be audible around the world,” Jones responded. “And the sad part about it is, you have, you know — this is how you don’t do it, kids at home. This sore loser send-off which puts your own ego and your own hurt feelings above the team, above the community, above everybody else. This is how you don’t do it.”

Jones was referring to Trump’s post-election behavior when the president claimed he won the election, alleging massive voter fraud, as well as his opting out of attending the inauguration ceremony. Jones went on to say that the word “Trump” is now going to mean “sore loser.” (RELATED: CNN’s David Chalian Says The National Mall’s Lights Are Like ‘Extensions Of Joe Biden’s Arms Embracing America’)

“Every time I walked into that White House, I felt a sense of awe and responsibility,” former Obama advisor David Axelrod chimed in. “And I think most people, Republicans and Democrats who served there, felt the same way. And to see it defiled the way it’s been has been really heartbreaking. And so as Van says, there’s a — that sense of relief today as well.”

Chief political analyst Gloria Borger expanded on Axelrod’s point, saying that “so many norms” that are respected by Americans were broken under Trump, but “there is a sense” they may be restored because Biden “is all about those norms.”

“He really is doing everything he can that’s wrong … this is a textbook case of how not to leave the presidency,” host Jake Tapper added. “Whine, cry, pretend that you didn’t win, incite your supporters, stage an insurrection. And on his way out the door, he pardons a bunch of his cronies … I mean, really, you think he couldn’t get any more disgraceful. Well, just give him a few hours.”

Tapper was referring to the violence seen Jan. 6, when Trump allegedly incited a mob of his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol, as well as the late-night pardoning of some of Trump’s former associates, including former White House strategist Steve Bannon.