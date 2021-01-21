Tim McGraw Felt Like He Was ‘Old’ When Taylor Swift Named A Song About Him

Country music star Tim McGraw revealed he felt “old” when he found out Taylor Swift had named a song after him.

McGraw said he was “a little apprehensive” when he found out during an interview published Tuesday with Apple Music Country for Apple Music Essentials.

WATCH:

“I thought, have I gotten to that age now to where they’re singing songs about me?” McGraw said.

“Does that mean I’ve jumped the shark a bit?” he continued. “Is everything still cool? And then I realized that somebody had told me that she was in her seventh-grade math class when she wrote the song, so it made me feel a little bit better about that because she was so young writing it. So I didn’t feel like I was that terribly old.” (RELATED: Tim McGraw Says It Feels Like He’s Been Married To Faith Hill For ’82 Years’)

Swift released “Tim McGraw” in 2006 as part of her self-titled album. It honestly probably helped McGraw’s career a little bit considering how much the song blew up and how big Swift eventually got as a country artist.

Swift would go on and open for McGraw and Faith Hill during tour in 2017 and 2018.

“It was incredible,” McGraw said, according to Fox News. “It was just her and her guitar and one other person. Just two people, her and another guy playing.”

“I think that she has such a unique way of connecting with her audience and her songwriting ability and her intuition is just so incredible,” he said.

“And I just think she’s one of the greatest artists to come along in a long time,” McGraw added.

Like I said, it was a blessing for Swift to use McGraw’s name to title her song. I’m also not sure what singer she would use instead. McGraw has some of the best music and he’s one of the more attractive country music artists.