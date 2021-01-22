Ottman Azaitar Fired From UFC On The Spot After Violating COVID-19 Protocol

Lightweight fighter Ottman Azaitar has been fired from the UFC after he allegedly broke COVID-19 protocols.

Azaitar, who has been undefeated, was scheduled to fight Matt Frevola on Saturday, but he was removed from the lineup Friday during weigh-ins, according to MMA Junkie reporter Farah Hannoun.

Dana White confirmed Azaitar had been fired from UFC and explained why in an interview with BT Sport.

WATCH:

“It’s bad, he’s gone, he’s no longer a UFC fighter.” Dana White explains why Ottman Azaitar has been cut from the UFC following a health and safety breach at #UFC257. pic.twitter.com/UO3aJbLUWO — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 22, 2021

“He and his team cut off their wrist bands, gave them to somebody outside the bubble, I don’t know how they even did it,” White said. “That guy taped them, showed up here with a bag, went into a room, shimmied across four balconies, went in his room dropped the bag off, changed his clothes, and then left.” (RELATED: Dana White Releases Incredible Video Calling Out Everyone Who Questioned UFC Fights Happening During The Pandemic)

“Now when security tried to stop him, he wouldn’t stop, either way, and yeah, it’s just… he’s gone,” White continued. “He’s no longer a UFC fighter and he’s not fighting tonight.”

Azaitar won his first two UFC fights by first-round knockout.

Fight Island has very strict COVID-19 protocols and requires fighters to be involved in a bubble-like situation, similar to the NBA playoffs.