Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown Is Out Against The Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown won’t play Sunday against the Packers.

According to Ian Rapoport, head coach Bruce Arians announced Friday that Brown has officially been ruled out for the NFC Championship game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Brown suffered a knee injury earlier in the playoffs.

#Bucs coach Bruce Arians declares WR Antonio Brown out for Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2021

This is a blow for the Bucs, but I’m not sure it’s the kind of blow that will matter as much as some think it will.

Let’s not pretend like Antonio Brown is the superstar that he once was while playing for the Steelers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB Boomin Himmothy (@ab)

Is it bad for the Bucs that Brady is down another weapon in the receiving game? Sure, but it’s not impossible to overcome.

While I like the Packers to win this game, I’m not sure Brown’s absence will make much of a difference one way or another.

Brady is incredible at adapting to the talent around him, and there are still plenty of weapons for him to sling the ball to.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB Boomin Himmothy (@ab)

You can catch the game at 3:05 EST on Fox.