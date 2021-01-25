Should The Colts Trade For Matthew Stafford?

Will the Indianapolis Colts pull the trigger on trading for Matthew Stafford?

The Lions are dealing Stafford this offseason, and the Colts appear to be the most talented team in the mix for Detroit’s star passer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Detroit Lions are trading Matthew Stafford. Another career wasted in Detroit. Barry Sanders, Calvin Johnson and Matthew Stafford. Three insanely talented men who the Lions did nothing with. It’s pathetic. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 23, 2021

Even though I wrote a few days ago the idea of Stafford leaving was insane, a lot has changed since then. It’s clear Stafford’s time throwing the ball for the Lions is over.

So, are the Colts the likely destination for him? Well, it gets a bit tricky. Stafford is worth a high first round draft pick, and the Colts don’t have one.

In fact, the Colts are drafting at 21 as of right now. Trading the 21st pick for Stafford is simply not going to happen. Indy would be robbing Detroit blind if the Lions agreed to that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

That means the Colts are going to have to package a bunch of picks with their 2021 first rounder. The other option is to trade the 2021 pick and the team’s 2022 first round pick to the Lions. That’s probably a fair trade given Stafford’s age and health questions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

From there, the Lions should trade those picks to move up in the 2021 Draft, pick a quarterback and another skill position player with the seventh overall pick.

From the Colts’ perspective, they have all the talent needed to win immediately. The offensive line is good, Jonathan Taylor is a great running back and the offense was solid this past season with Philip Rivers. There’s no reason to believe Stafford won’t elevate it even further.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

As a fan of the Lions, I want to see him win and going to the Colts gives him the best shot at doing it.