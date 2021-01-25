Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton Team Up To Develop A TV Drama About A Female Militia Group That Took On ISIS

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton have teamed up to produce their first scripted TV series.

The Clinton’s production company Hidden Light Productions have acquired the rights to “The Daughters of Kobani: A Story of Rebellion, Courage, and Justice,” according to an article published Monday by The Hollywood Reporter.

The book is based off the story of an all-female Kurdish militia that took on ISIS in Northern Syria. The militia won with the support of U.S. Special Operations Forces. (RELATED: Hillary And Chelsea Clinton Are Starting A Production Company)

“The Daughters of Kobani is an extraordinary account of brave, defiant women fighting for justice and equality,” Clinton said, according to the outlet. “We created HiddenLight to celebrate heroes — sung and unsung alike — whose courage is too often overlooked, and we could not be more thrilled to bring this inspiring story to viewers around the world.”

The TV series does not have a network attached yet.

The Clintons and actor Sam Branson partnered to create HiddenLight Productions back in December, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The production company set out to create documentary, unscripted and scripted content for film, TV and digital platforms, the outlet reported.