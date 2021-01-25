Jon Bon Jovi Calls Political Life A ‘Sh*t Existence,’ Says He Has No Interest In Running For Office

Jon Bon Jovi made it clear he thinks the life of a politician is a “shit existence” and said he has no plans to ever run for office.

“It’s a shit existence – selling yourself and your soul,” the 58-year-old singer shared with the Guardian in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot:’ Snoop Dogg Raps In Effort To Get Voters Out For The DNC)

“Hell no,” he added, when asked if he had plans to spend his days arguing with the likes of Republican Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell or Democratic Senate majority leader “Chuck Schumer.” (RELATED: Joe Biden Keeps One Specific Comic Strip On His Desk. Here’s What It Is)

The superstar singer also said he blames former President Donald Trump for allegedly starting an anti-Bon Jovi campaign in 2014 that ended up derailing Jon’s plans to purchase the Buffalo Bills, who Trump was also interested in.

“I was really shocked at the depths [Trump] went to,” the “Livin’ On A Prayer” singer said. “He [Trump] wasn’t even qualified to buy the team, because you have to submit your tax returns, and he never filed the paperwork.”

“Instead, he did this dark shadow assassination thing, hoping to buy the team at a bargain basement price,” he added, of a rumor started that Jon planned to move the Bills out of the city. “But I just couldn’t understand how this misinformation was being put out there. It was seriously scarring.”

Last week, “It’s My Life” hitmaker was part of a star-studded prime-time TV special with performances that celebrated President Joe Biden following his inauguration.