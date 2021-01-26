Ashley Biden Says Let’s ‘Make America Great’ With Social Media Post

Ashley Biden definitely got everyone’s attention when she posted let’s “make America great” in a social media post Tuesday.

The first daughter shared a throwback snap on Instagram of her wearing a T-shirt from what appeared to be Barack Obama’s logo from his 2008 presidential campaign. In the shot, she was handing out some kind of supplies, one which had a Target logo on it.

“Let’s do it together, make America great,” Ashley captioned her post. “#usa.” (RELATED: Obama-Produced Film Receives Oscar Nomination For Netflix Documentary)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley biden official (@ashley_bidenn)

Last week, the first daughter shared another throwback shot of her. This was appeared to be from her while out on the campaign trail with her father, Joe Biden, before he was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States and her mom, Jill Biden officially became the First Lady. (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly Join Speaking Agency With High-Profile Clients Like Barack, Michelle Obama)

She captioned her post, “We swore to work for our unity and our great homeland.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley biden official (@ashley_bidenn)

On the day of President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Ashley wore a striking navy blue coat to the U.S Capitol building for the festivities.

Pictures surfaced later of her rocking a black tuxedo for the inaugural parade as she posed for photos with the family while at the Lincoln memorial.

The older Biden grandkids, plus Ashley Biden in a chic tux, take pictures at the Lincoln Memorial. pic.twitter.com/P0C57DooyX — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 21, 2021