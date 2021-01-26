Editorial

Tuesday Is The 1-Year Anniversary Of Kobe Bryant’s Death

Kobe Bryant (L) of the Los Angeles Lakers holds the Larry O'Brian trophy as teammate Shaquille O'Neal (L) hold the MVP trophy after winning the NBA Championship against Indiana Pacers 19 June, 2000, after game six of the NBA Finals at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. The Lakers won the game 116-111 to take the NBA title 4-2 in the best-of-seven series. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Tuesday is the one-year anniversary of NBA legend Kobe Bryant dying.

The five-time NBA champion died in a helicopter crash January 26, 2021 in California at the age of 41, and Bryant’s death sent shockwaves through the world of sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s still hard to believe that Bryant’s no longer on this planet, and it’s crazy to believe it’s already been a year since he perished with his daughter.

I remember exactly where I was when Kobe died. I was sitting on a recliner in my living room watching some TV when a buddy texted me that Kobe might be dead.

At first, I thought it was one of those hoax death reports that blows up social media. Unfortunately, it was very real.

Now, a year later, I still don’t really know what to say about the Los Angeles Lakers legend passing away. The man won five rings, dominated the league in front of an entire generation of young players watching on TV and he showed what it meant to have the Mamba Mentality.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant)

Rest easy, Kobe! Gone far too soon!