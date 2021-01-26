Tuesday Is The 1-Year Anniversary Of Kobe Bryant’s Death

Tuesday is the one-year anniversary of NBA legend Kobe Bryant dying.

The five-time NBA champion died in a helicopter crash January 26, 2021 in California at the age of 41, and Bryant's death sent shockwaves through the world of sports.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant has tragically died at the age of 41. He died Sunday in a helicopter crash. Unbelievably sad day for the world of sports. https://t.co/FV4ebyLopG — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 26, 2020

It’s still hard to believe that Bryant’s no longer on this planet, and it’s crazy to believe it’s already been a year since he perished with his daughter.

There are some sports moments you’ll always remember where you were when it happened. Kobe Bryant dying feels like one of those moments. What a terribly heartbreaking day. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 26, 2020

I remember exactly where I was when Kobe died. I was sitting on a recliner in my living room watching some TV when a buddy texted me that Kobe might be dead.

At first, I thought it was one of those hoax death reports that blows up social media. Unfortunately, it was very real.

Gregg Popovich’s comments on Kobe Bryant dying are heartbreaking. Today has been such a tragedy for all the families involved. Hug your loved ones tonight. Our time on this planet is shorter than we all think. pic.twitter.com/skmWn8Ohcl — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 27, 2020

Now, a year later, I still don’t really know what to say about the Los Angeles Lakers legend passing away. The man won five rings, dominated the league in front of an entire generation of young players watching on TV and he showed what it meant to have the Mamba Mentality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant)

Rest easy, Kobe! Gone far too soon!