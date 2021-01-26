Not One Baseball Player Elected To 2021 Hall Of Fame Class

Not a single player was elected to the 2021 National Baseball Hall of Fame class.

The last time no players received 75% of the ballots was in 1960, according to an article published Tuesday by ESPN. The results of the voting were announced on MLB Network by Hall of Fame president Tim Mead, the outlet reported.

No players on the 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot reached the necessary 75 percent for induction. https://t.co/kvWpbhsIfS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 26, 2021

Pitcher Curt Schilling received the most votes with 71.1% of the ballots, but was 16 votes away from being elected to the hall of fame, the outlet reported. The next two players close were Barry Bonds with 61.8% and Roger Clemens with 61.6%, according to ESPN.

Schilling, Clemens and Bonds all have one final year of eligibility left in the quest to be elected to the hall of fame. (RELATED: Baseball Hall Of Famer Joe Morgan Dies At 77)

However, Schilling has requested not to be on the ballot for his tenth year of eligibility in a letter to the Hall of Fame that he also shared on Facebook.

“I will not participate in the final year of voting,” Schilling said in a video. “I am requesting to be removed from the ballot. I’ll defer to the veterans committee and men whose opinions actually matter and who are in a position to actually judge a player. I don’t think I’m a hall of famer as I’ve often stated but if former players think I am then I’ll accept that with honor.” Schilling has also face criticism for his apparent support of the Jan. 6 pro-Trump Capitol riots.