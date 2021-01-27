Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Barbara Kavovit Running For Mayor In New York City

Former “Real Housewives” star Barbara Kavovit announced on Instagram Wednesday that she’s running for mayor of New York City.

“I’m running for Mayor of New York City because the city that I love, the city of opportunity where I built my business and my dreams, is in a state of crisis,” Kavovit captioned her announcement. “I may not be a politician, but I’m a Bronx-born New Yorker who isn’t fearful of the hard work and tough decisions that lay ahead. It will take a builder to rebuild #NYC, and I’m the woman to do it.”

Kavovit first floated the idea that she wanted to run for mayor back in September in an interview published by Page Six. (RELATED: Andrew Yang Announces Candidacy For New York City Mayor)

“Number one is rebuild a safer and more inclusive New York City,” Kavovit told the outlet at the time. “So I feel like the city is not a safe place. So if it’s not safe, people don’t want to come to New York City. People don’t want to stay in New York City.”

“I’m a Democrat, but I’m a tough Democrat,” she added. “I’m not going to stand for crime. I am going to help businesses. I am going to promote a safer New York City, very structured, so people feel comfortable about being here, so they want to have their business here. So they want to go on the subway and go to work.”

Kavovit joins a growing list of contenders for New York City mayor that include former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, city comptroller Scott Stringer, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, New York City Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia and others.