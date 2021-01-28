HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Maryland 61-55, Badgers Improve To 13-4

The Wisconsin Badgers earned a tough Wednesday night win over Maryland.

Going into the game, I said the Badgers need to wash away the disaster that was the Saturday loss to Ohio State, and the guys pulled through for me as we beat the Terrapins 61-55. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The first half of the game Wednesday night was the perfect reminder of what type of team the Badgers can be.

We might have taken our foot off of the gas in the second half, but damn, we sure did look good early.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

It was also arguably Micah Potter’s best game of the season as he went off for 23. D’Mitrik Trice chipped in an additional 13.

Whenever Potter and Trice can combine for north of 35, I like our chances.

Micah Potter right now ???? pic.twitter.com/fugvwFMtfY — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 28, 2021

If I’ve said it once, then I’ve said it a million times at this point. This Wisconsin team has all the talent necessary to win a national title.

We’re loaded with talent all over the court, but we’re just not as consistent as we need to be. Luckily, there’s plenty of time for Greg Gard to iron things out as we sit at 13-4.

“What a big shot for the leader of this Wisconsin squad, Brad Davison.” ????@BadgerMBB | @braddavi34 pic.twitter.com/eeEbDC9xsi — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) January 28, 2021

Now, we turn our sights on Penn State. Let’s get the damn job done!