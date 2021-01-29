White House Press Secretary Declines To Comment On Calls For ‘Permanent Fencing’ Around The Capitol

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki declined to comment Thursday about calls for “permanent fencing” surrounding the U.S. Capitol building.

“I’m not sure we’re going to have any comment on that specifically, but I’m happy to talk to our national security, homeland security team if we have anything further to add,” Psaki said in response to a question about the proposed Capitol fencing during a press briefing.

Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman on Thursday recommended “permanent fencing” be placed around the Capitol following the riots on Jan. 6, according to a United States Capitol Police statement. Pittman called for additional forces to be designated near the Capitol. (RELATED: Video Footage Shows Fencing And Guards Surrounding Capitol Ahead Of Biden’s Inauguration)

Pittman ordered her staff to “conduct a physical security assessment of the entire Capitol Complex” when she took the position as acting Capitol Police chief on Jan. 8, according to her statement.

WATCH:

A mob breached the Capitol building on Jan. 6 during a march that turned into a deadly riot against the Electoral College’s certification of the presidential election results.

The House of Representatives voted 232-197 on Jan. 13 to impeach former President Donald Trump again, charging him with a single article of “incitement of insurrection” over the incident.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Jan. 22 during a speech on the floor that Trump’s impeachment trial will begin the week of Feb. 8.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted Thursday that although “fencing and the presence of troops” are included in additional security, “we will not accept extra troops or permanent fencing as a long-term fixture in DC.”

Republican Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker said Friday that he was against having fencing surround the Capitol for good, according to a statement.

“The storming of the U.S. Capitol laid bare the need for increased vigilance and greater coordination between the Capitol Police and other authorities to keep the Capitol secure. But making ‘Fortress America’ a permanent fixture of Capitol Hill would be a serious mistake,” Wicker said in his statement.

“This would forever alter the public’s ability to visit with lawmakers and engage with the legislative process, which is a core feature of our democracy,” Wicker said.

