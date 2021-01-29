Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns Reveals He Was Hit By A Drunk-Driver And Hospitalized During Off-Season

Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns revealed that he was hit in the middle of the day by a drunk driver in the off-season and had to be hospitalized.

The 25-year-old Minnesota player shared the news during a Q and A on Instagram when he said he was hit in Los Angeles ahead of the NBA 2020-2021 season, according to TMZ in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

The comments came after he was asked “How do you stay so strong after overcoming so much.” (RELATED: Kevin Durant Reveals He’ll Wear Number 7 For The Brooklyn Nets)

Towns credited his faith and wrote that “life has taught” him since he was young that if one dwells on the past “you will never give yourself a chance to live in the present and love life.”

The piece noted, that KAT lost his mom last year to the coronavirus. The NBA superstar then said his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, had been there for him through it all.

“My woman has held me down more than the world knows,” Towns wrote. “From my mother and family members dying (1 on her bday in Cabo), getting hit by a drunk driver (was 2pm in the afternoon FYI) in LA this off-season and staying with me in the hospital for the night and helping me in rehab.”

He also praised Woods for helping him get through COVID-19 after he tested positive earlier this month.