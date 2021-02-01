Armie Hammer’s Estranged Wife Elizabeth Chambers Seemingly Breaks Silence After He’s Accused Of Having Cannibalistic Sexual Desires

Actor Armie Hammer’s estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers has broken her silence after he was accused of having cannibalistic sexual desires.

Chambers seemingly commented on the allegations in an Instagram post shared Monday.

Elizabeth Chambers Says She Supports ‘Any Victim of Assault or Abuse’ amid Armie Hammer Controversy​ https://t.co/LGhV2E6agz — People (@people) February 1, 2021

“For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated,” Chambers captioned the photo. “Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know.” (RELATED: REPORT: Armie Hammer Exiting Another Movie In Wake Of Social Media Controversy)

“I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal,” she continued.

“At this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter,” Chambers added. “My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for all of the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward.”

Hammer has left three movies since he was accused of sending women direct messages on Instagram involving cannibalistic sexual desires.

Chambers filed for divorce from Hammer in July. The couple had been together for 10 years.