‘Cancer,’ ‘Looney Lies’ — McConnell Sounds Off On Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Past Comments, Says She Is ‘Not Living In Reality’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, calling her past comments “cancer” for the future of the GOP.

“Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality,” McConnell said in a statement. “This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party.”

“Loony lies and conspiracy theories are cancer for the Republican Party and our country,” McConnell said.

Democrats will send a resolution to the House floor Wednesday in an effort to strip Greene of her committee assignments. She currently sits on the House Education and Budget committees. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy could strip her of her committee assignments, but Democrats have threatened the resolution otherwise.

“It is my hope and expectation that Republicans will do the right thing and hold Rep. Greene accountable, and we will not need to consider this resolution,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said. “But we are prepared to do so if necessary.” (RELATED: Parkland Mother Makes Emotional Plea For Marjorie Taylor Greene To Disavow Conspiracies)

Greene has continued to claim that Trump won the Nov. 3 presidential election and has been linked to a number of conspiracy theories, including QAnon and a belief that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had John F. Kennedy Jr. killed to win her New York Senate seat. (RELATED: Chris Wallace Asks What It Means That There’s More GOP Outrage Over Liz Cheney Than Marjorie Taylor Greene)

Hoyer is planning on telling House Minority Leader McCarthy that Republicans have 72 hours to strip Greene of her committee assignments, or Democrats will bring the matter to the House floor, CNN reported.