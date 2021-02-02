‘Justice League’ Director Drops Sneak Peek At Jared Leto’s New Joker Look

“Justice League” director Zach Snyder lit up social media Tuesday when he dropped a sneak peek at Jared Leto’s new Joker look.

“Amazing character you created,” the 54-year-old director tweeted to his hundreds of thousands of followers. The post included a partly blurred black-and-white photo of Leto’s Joker holding up a Joker card while wearing a rubber glove for the highly-anticipated upcoming cut of the film. (RELATED:Report: Jared Leto To Play Joker In New ‘Justice League’ Cut From Zach Snyder)

“Honored to have our worlds collide,” he added. (RELATED: ‘Justice League’ Director Shares Incredible Clip Of Gal Gadot As ‘Wonder Woman’ In Teaser From Upcoming HBO Max Film)

The photo shows the iconic white painted face and a figure sporting a white outfit in a blurred background. It is unclear if he’s wearing a straitjacket or a hospital gown, IGN.com reported. About the same time, the official Twitter account of Zach Snyder’s “Justice League” captioned the same shot, “The Ace of Knaves. #SnyderCut.”

Snyder dropped news in January that his cut of the film would hit HBO Max on March 18, 2021. He shared the news in a series of tweets featuring black-and-white artwork that read, “Fallen,” “Risen” and “United. #SnyderCut Streaming 3.18.21.”

The director announced in 2017 he was stepping away from the DC film following the death of his 20-year-old daughter Autumn, who had died by suicide, People magazine reported. Director Joss Whedon stepped into the project and the movie was released to mixed reviews.

Fans began a social media campaign for what was called the “Snyder cut” of the film. In the summer of 2020, Snyder revealed that he was indeed working on a cut of the film.

Snyder’s “Justice League” will debut in March and be released in four hour-long parts.