Lori Lightfoot Blames The ‘Incompetence Of The Previous Administration’ For Chicago Schools Not Being Open

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on CNN Tuesday that the “incompetence of the previous administration” is the reason Chicago schools are not open.

“We are making some progress, Lightfoot said. “And I thought it was in the interest of all that we announce a cooling-off period, meaning negotiations would continue intensely, but we would not take any disciplinary action against teachers who are refusing to report to their classrooms.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says on the conflict with the city’s teacher’s unions on school re-openings: “This is a very difficult situation and we’re in it still because of the incompetence of the previous administration.” pic.twitter.com/RKZWa9kSXs — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 2, 2021

In late January, the Chicago Teachers’ Union voted to defy school reopening plans and refused to come to work until teachers have received a coronavirus vaccine. The school district, which is the third-largest in the country, had planned to reopen Feb. 1 and allow around 70,000 students to attend school in-person part-time. (RELATED: Chicago Mayor Tells People To ‘Cancel Traditional Thanksgiving Plans’ After Celebrating Biden Victory In Large Crowd)

“We need to continue to work on issues around vaccines and accommodations for individuals who have individuals in their household who have challenging medical conditions that they believe would be exacerbated with COVID,” Lightfoot added. “So look, this is a very very difficult situation. And we’re in it, still, because of the incompetence of the previous administration.”

Lightfoot then encouraged “both sides to come to the table in good faith” in order to agree on a school reopening plan.

“We must get a deal done,” the mayor said. “So I’ve tried to say, let’s cool down, let’s lower the temperature, and lets focus on bridging the divide in the remaining issues so we can get a deal done. And those 70,000 plus parents who’ve said I want to come back to in-person for my student, that they have the option to do so.”