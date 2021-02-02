REPORT: 41 Members Of Florida’s 2008 National Title Team Have Been Arrested

One tweet about Florida’s 2008 national title football team is making waves on Twitter.

In a tweet from @NFL_Memes, it was claimed that 41 members of the dominant college football team led by Urban Meyer have been arrested at some point. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The 2008 Florida Gators won the BCS National Championship. Of the 121 players on that roster, 41 have been arrested. We need a 30 for 30 on this team. pic.twitter.com/qzsrmDSUpz — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 1, 2021

Naturally, I had to do a little fact checking to see if that’s accurate or not, and it reportedly is. According to The New York Times, 41 members of the 2008 Gators have been arrested.

Most notably, Aaron Hernandez was on the 2008 squad, ended up being convicted of murder during his time in the NFL and committed suicide while in prison.

How the hell does one team manage to have 41 players get arrested during their playing days and later in life?

That’s just a mind-boggling statistic.

That’s about a third of the roster of the national title team. One out of every three members ended up in cuffs!

I agree with the tweet from @NFL_Memes. We 100% need a movie for sure.

Let’s also not forget that the 2008 Gators were led by Tim Tebow. Tebow and Hernandez being on the same team is worth a “30 for 30” by itself.

What a wild ride Florida’s football program went through back in the day.