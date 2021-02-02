REPORT: Netflix Is Developing A Movie About The GameStop Stock Situation

Netflix is reportedly developing a movie about the chaos on Wall Street with GameStop’s stock.

According to Deadline, the streaming platform is in the early stages of gathering talent for the project, and it’s still far away from happening. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

GameStop stock shot through the roof and then came crashing back down as of Monday after the r/wallstreetbets Reddit community jumped in on it to squeeze the short.

It’s been in the news nonstop since last Wednesday. Now, it might be a major movie.

SEE YOU ON THE BEACH!!! pic.twitter.com/4grFpZlWTO — Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) January 28, 2021

I said this was going to happen, and it turns out I was correct. It was obvious to anyone paying attention that a movie was a guarantee.

“The Big Short” is the best finance movie ever made, and it proved people would pay attention to movies on the subject.

I will 100% watch a movie about what has happened on Wall Street in the past couple weeks. Last Wednesday, Robinhood restricted buying certain stocks, including GameStop, and all hell broke loose.

I need to see that on my screen! Some people made millions of dollars on GameStop going through the roof when the short was squeezed, and plenty of people lost money when the stock came crashing back down to reality Monday.

No matter how you slice it, the tale of r/wallstreetbets has Hollywood written all over it.

Let us know in the comments if you’d watch a movie about GameStop’s insane time in the stock market.