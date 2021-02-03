Editorial

REPORT: The Buccaneers And Chiefs Clear The 2nd Round Of Coronavirus Testing Before The Super Bowl

Jan 24, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before playing the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs are both clear through two rounds of coronavirus testing.

According to a Tuesday night report from Tom Pelissero, both teams have zero positive tests through the second round of testing prior to the Sunday game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Chiefs have two players on the coronavirus list because of close contact with a barber, but they’ll be able to play Sunday if they continue to test negative. You can watch Pelissero break it all down below.

This is great news for the league and all the players involved. This game is happening Sunday no matter what happens with the testing.

According to Adam Schefter, the league is full speed ahead, even if star players test positive.

That means we have to keep our fingers crossed that Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and every other player on both squads continues to test negative.

As of Tuesday night, business seems to going well for Roger Goodell when it comes to defeating COVID.

 

Make sure to tune in Sunday night at 6:30 EST on CBS! It’s going to be a great time.