REPORT: The Buccaneers And Chiefs Clear The 2nd Round Of Coronavirus Testing Before The Super Bowl

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs are both clear through two rounds of coronavirus testing.

According to a Tuesday night report from Tom Pelissero, both teams have zero positive tests through the second round of testing prior to the Sunday game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Chiefs have two players on the coronavirus list because of close contact with a barber, but they’ll be able to play Sunday if they continue to test negative. You can watch Pelissero break it all down below.

All clear for the #Chiefs and #Bucs on two rounds of COVID test results today as this unusual Super Bowl week rolls on here in Tampa. @nflnetwork @NFLTotalAccess pic.twitter.com/UsO2bC0ztD — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 3, 2021

This is great news for the league and all the players involved. This game is happening Sunday no matter what happens with the testing.

According to Adam Schefter, the league is full speed ahead, even if star players test positive.

Bucs and Chiefs enter critical phase of COVID precautions. Any player or coach with a positive test beginning today will be ruled out for the Super Bowl. Same protocols as regular season. Game on without key players if positive — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2021

That means we have to keep our fingers crossed that Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and every other player on both squads continues to test negative.

As of Tuesday night, business seems to going well for Roger Goodell when it comes to defeating COVID.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs)

Make sure to tune in Sunday night at 6:30 EST on CBS! It’s going to be a great time.