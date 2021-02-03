Sean Payton Says The Saints Have A ‘Big Interest’ In Re-Signing Jameis Winston

It sounds like Jameis Winston might be returning to the Saints in 2021.

The Saints are currently sorting out their QB situation, and the belief is that Drew Brees has played his last snap of NFL football. With Winston being a free agent, some decisions need to be made, but it sounds like he might not go anywhere. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We’ve said it all along. We’re going to develop and coach those guys. And Jameis is one of those guys that we have a big interest in,” Payton said when talking about Taysom Hill and Winston.

Sean Payton was on @GMFB this morning! He discussed the #Saints QB position, motivating young players, and evaluating Patrick Mahomes going into the NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/9Q8WxYLfxk — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 3, 2021

The Saints should absolutely make resigning Winston a major priority. Does anyone believe that Hill is a home run QB in the NFL?

I don’t think so. I think there are a lot of questions about whether or not Hill can be the guy.

With Brees likely done, the Saints need experience under center until the team can find a long term answer. That means bringing back Winston is an easy call, especially if they can get him on the cheap.

Now, if Winston starts fielding big offers elsewhere, then they should let him walk, but it’s unclear right now if that will end up being the case.

Winston provides immediate stability, and the Saints would be foolish to not prioritize that.