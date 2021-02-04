Salma Hayek To Produce Comedy Series About Talking Boobs

Actress Salma Hayek teamed up with HBO Max to produce a television comedy series about boobs, according to an article published Thursday by Deadline.

The series is based on the book “A Boob’s Life: How America’s Obsession Shaped Me—And You,” the outlet reported. In the series, a woman has a crisis leading up to her 40th birthday and her boobs begin to talk to her.

EXCLU: Salma Hayek’s production banner sets first project at HBO Max; will develop adaptation A BOOB’S LIFE as series, Cynthia Mort to serve as showrunner https://t.co/zI2y0wKL7L — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) February 4, 2021

“We are so appreciative that HBO Max was insightful and bold enough to develop this show with us,” Hayek said in a statement, the outlet reported. “In ‘A Boob’s Life,’ we use breasts as a metaphor for the constant judgment women are submitted to, creating a collective sensation that no matter what we do we are never enough. In this show, we give the breast a voice that takes us through the life of a woman from a unique perspective that often we don’t dare to see.” (RELATED: Salma Hayek Claims Harvey Weinstein Threatened To Kill Her)

Hayek will executive produce the series along with Jose Tamez and Siobhan Flynn, Deadline reported. Cynthia Mort will double as showrunner and executive producer, according to the outlet.

It is unclear who will star as the lead character in the show (Hayek would do fairly well in the role herself).

This sounds hilarious and I can’t wait until it comes out. The book is set to be released on March 2, according to Deadline. I might have to go and buy it just to get an idea of what this series will be like.