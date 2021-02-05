Fox News Cancels Host Lou Dobbs’ Show

Fox News has cancelled host Lou Dobbs’ show, the outlet confirmed to the LA Times on Friday.

Dobbs joined Fox Business in 2010 and hosted “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” which is described by the network as “the #1 news program on business television.” The announcement comes a day after Smartmatic, a voting machine company, filed a $2.7 billion dollar lawsuit against Fox News in the New York Supreme Court. Dobbs came under fire during the 2020 election after pushing claims of election fraud. (RELATED: REPORT: Dominion Voting Systems Threatens MyPillow CEO With ‘Imminent’ Lawsuit)

He was forced to issue a fact-checking clip on his show in December 2020 after Smartmatic issued a legal letter regarding what it says was “false and defamatory statements and reports,” The Daily Beast previously reported.

“As we said in October, Fox News Media regularly considers programming changes and plans have been in place to launch new formats as appropriate post-election, including on Fox Business,” a Fox News spokesperson said according to the LA Times. “This is part of those planned changes. A new 5 p.m. program will be announced in the near future.”

BREAKING Fox News Media has canceled Lou Dobbs show. Dobbs will remain under contract with Fox News Media but it’s highly unlikely he will ever appear on the networks again. @SteveBattaglio reports https://t.co/2Zv0vqfkni — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) February 5, 2021

Fox News also said, according to the LA Times, that it plans to back the 2020 election coverage. In addition to the lawsuit from Smartmatic, Fox may have one looming from Dominion Voting Systems, another voting machine company. The LA Times cited “people familiar with discussions” who suggested that Dobbs’ cancellation had been in the works prior to legal issues regarding the voting machine companies.

Dobbs is still under contract at the company, though the 75-year-old is unlikely to appear on any show for the network again, according to the LA Times. Prior to his show’s cancellation, Dobbs also served as a commentator for Fox News Channel at times.

“Lou Dobbs Tonight” is being renamed as “Fox Business Tonight” beginning next week. The show will see rotating guest hosts, according to the LA Times.

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.