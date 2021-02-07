Superstars Eric Church And Jazmine Sullivan Rock ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ To Kick Off Super Bowl LV

Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan rocked “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of kickoff at Super Bowl LV Sunday in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The duo sharing the national anthem was truly one for the books as they harmonized perfectly during their performance at Raymond James stadium just before the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took the field to battle for the title of the best team in the NFL. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Rocks ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ To Kickoff Super Bowl LIV)

WATCH:

It comes after the National Football League announced in January that the country superstar would be joined by the 33-year-old R&B singer for the national anthem at the Super Bowl. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

GRAMMY-nominated artists @ericchurch and @jsullivanmusic will join us in Tampa Bay to sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LV! GRAMMY-award winning artist @HERMusicx will sing America the Beautiful. Tune-in on Feb 7 to the Super Bowl on CBS Kick-Off Show at 6pm ET pic.twitter.com/mh1Y8fjgpV — NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2021

The honor to sing the national anthem on the world’s biggest stage is one that many of the greatest performers of our time have held, including the likes of Gladys Knight, Alicia Keys, Demi Lovato and Whitney Houston, just to name a few, per CBSSports.com.

After the two sang the national anthem, the U.S. Air Force conducted a historic triple-bomber flyover over the stadium that was truly a very patriotic moment.

Check it out!

The anthem and fly over from inside the stadium…wow #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ALguQxttKn — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) February 7, 2021

The three bombers converged and passed over the stadium during the final notes of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The flyover consisted of a B-1B Lancer from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota; a B-2 Spirit from Whiteman AFB in Missouri; and a B-52 Stratofortress from Minot AFB in North Dakota.

Each bomber took off for the Super Bowl from their home bases, then joined up for the flyover before returning back to their bases.