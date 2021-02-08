Chrissy Teigen Says Pregnancy Loss ‘Saved’ Her And Led To Sobriety: ‘It Was A Really Transformative Thing For Me’

Chrissy Teigen opened up Monday about the pregnancy loss of her son, and how the tragedy saved her and led to her own sobriety.

“Even looking at those pictures now, it seems like so long ago,” the 35-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared during her appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” (RELATED: Report: Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Expecting 3rd Child)

“And also, of course, everything was such a blur,” she said. “Even thinking back to it now, I am still in therapy about it and I’m still coming to terms with it.” (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Hospitalized During Pregnancy Due To Excessive Bleeding)

“I have maternity clothes, and there are things that I bought for my eighth month and my ninth month,” Teigen continued. “So it’s just hard because he would’ve been born this week, so you look at those things and you have these constant reminders.”

The supermodel noted that growing up Thai and being “raised in a house that was very open about loss” was “really helpful” because it “can be a beautiful thing.”

“It was a really transformative thing for me and in a way, he really saved me, because I don’t think that I would’ve discovered therapy and then sobriety and then this path of feeling good about myself and feeling like a new person,” Teigen explained.

“It’s been so beautiful to see my kids, the way they talk about him too,” she added. “We’ll be going to the beach or something and they’ll say, ‘Is baby Jack with us right now? Do you think he’s up in the clouds?’ It’s just so beautiful and so sweet.”

Teigen is married to singer John Legend. The pair have two children together, 2-year-old son Miles Theodore and a 4-year-old daughter, Luna Simone.