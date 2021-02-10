Poll Shows Yang With A Double-Digit Lead In NYC Mayor’s Race

A poll released Wednesday shows former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang holding a double digit lead over the next closest contender in the 2021 New York City Mayoral race.

The Fontas Advisors and Core Analytics poll shows Yang garnering 28% among likely voters, which places him 11% higher than Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams while giving him a 14 point lead over City Comptroller Scott Stringer.

Yang had the highest name recognition among likely voters at 84%, which the polling group attributes in part to his previous presidential run and the national media attention he drew following his official candidacy announcement.

Yang officially announced he was joining the mayoral race Jan. 13, tweeting that he “came of age, fell in love, and became a father here. Seeing our City in so much pain breaks my heart.” (RELATED: Andrew Yang Announces Candidacy For New York City Mayor)

Andrew Yang is leading the Democratic field of NYC mayoral contenders in popularity and name recognition among voters who report vaccine distribution, economic recovery and a rise in crime as top concerns, according to a new online poll https://t.co/tSUBgOZ1o2 — POLITICO (@politico) February 10, 2021

The poll revealed that issues involving COVID-19 are at the forefront of voters’ concerns with 30% indicating the most important issue is preventing the spread of the virus and vaccine distribution. Meanwhile, 57% of respondents said the pandemic has negatively effected their household’s financial situation.

“New York City is at a crossroads and the election of the new mayor will be a pivotal milestone in our recovery from the pandemic and the resulting economic devastation,” said George Fontas, Founder and CEO of Fontas Advisors in the release. “Our poll found that New Yorkers seek mayoral candidates who offer clear plans to tackle the many pressing issues facing the city, and voters especially value proven experience demonstrated in government or the public sector.”

The poll, which was conducted from Jan. 20 to 25, measured the responses of 842 online interviews with likely Democratic primary voters in New York city. The poll has a margin of error of 3.38%.