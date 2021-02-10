Chad Johnson Says He Prioritizes Athletic Ability When Picking Women To Have Kids With

NFL legend Chad Johnson recently had some blunt thoughts on picking women to have kids with.

During an interview on “Bussin’ with the Boys,” Johnson explained how looks don’t really matter at all. What does? DNA and athletic skills! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I don’t care anything about bad b*tches and all that…I want athletes. What did you do in high school? Show me some f**king tape,” Johnson, who reportedly has eight kids, explained. You can check out his full comments below.

I honestly couldn’t agree more. I’ve said this for a long time, and everyone mocks me for it. Guess what, folks? Good looks fade.

Hell, you could get into an accident and never look the same. If you’re marrying or having kids with a woman based on looks, then you’re playing a risky game.

You know what doesn’t fade? DNA. That’s hardwired into you. That’s there forever. With great DNA, you can do anything.

As a great football coach once told me, marry for genetics because you can always learn to love her afterwards. It looks like Chad Johnson is on the same wavelength!

You can laugh all you want at me and Johnson, but when our sons are holding up Heisman Trophies, we’ll see who is laughing then!