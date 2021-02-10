Superstar Musician Jason Isbell Says He’s Donating Royalties Off Morgan Wallen’s Song To NAACP Following N-Word Video

Musician Jason Isbell claimed he would be donating all royalties he earned off his song with “Cover Me Up” with Morgan Wallen to the NAACP.

Wallen was dropped from his agency and several country music outlets after video surfaced of him shouting a racial slur at the beginning of February.

Isbell’s announcement was in response to the news that fans had started to purchase Wallen’s album “Dangerous: The Double Album” following the release of a video showing him saying the n-word. (RELATED: Morgan Wallen Dropped By Talent Agency Amid Fallout Over Saying The N-Word)

Isbell responded to a tweet shared by the Associated Press talking about the news.

So… A portion of this money goes to me, since I wrote ‘Cover Me Up.’ I’ve decided to donate everything I’ve made so far from this album to the Nashville chapter of the @NAACP. Thanks for helping out a good cause, folks. https://t.co/Ch3FlDBmJf — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) February 10, 2021

“Fans of Morgan Wallen are buying up the country star’s latest album after a video showed him shouting a racial slur last week,” the Associated Press originally tweeted. “His ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’ spent a fourth week at the top of Billboard’s all-genre chart.”

Wallen apologized for using the racial slur in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m embarrassed and sorry,” he said in the statement. “I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”